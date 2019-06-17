What It's Like To Have Aamir Khan As A Dad: Daughter Ira Explains In Father's Day Post

A throwback picture of Aamir Khan with his children Ira and Junaid. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with Reena Dutta "Thanks for being such an inspirational figure in my life," Ira wrote Ira also thanked Aamir for the "great-skin-gene"

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shared an adorable post on Father's Day for the 54-year-old actor, in which she explained what it's like to be brought up by Aamir Khan. Ira shared a recent video of herself tickling Aamir Khan and a throwback post, which also included her elder brother Junaid, to accompany her Father's Day note. Ira Khan wrote: "From being ridiculously over-protective to telling me I should be more rebellious... you've been an amazing person to have in my life. You're always there when I need you. People always ask what it's like to be brought up by and around you, some think it would be really cool or exciting... but that would be an understatement."

She added: "Thanks for being such an educational, stimulating and inspirational figure in my life. I'm passive aggressive too so I may not tell you how cool I think you are but I definitely think it. And thanks for the great-skin-gene. Happy Father's Day!"

Take a look at Ira's post for Aamir Khan here:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Her elder brother Junaid is pursuing a career in films. Junaid has assisted director Rajkumar Hirani in PK, which featured Aamir in the lead role. In an interview with PTI, Aamir earlier said: "He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking." As of now, Ira's interest in films and filmmaking is unknown.

Aamir Khan also has a seven-year-old son Azad with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao.

On the work front, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, is currently filming Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump .