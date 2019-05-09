Aamir Khan Struck Gold In His Photo Archive On Daughter Ira's Birthday

Aamir Khan photographed with daughter Ira. (Image courtesy: _aamirkhan)

Aamir Khan's birthday wish for daughter Ira couldn't be any cuter. On Ira's 21st birthday, Aamir struck gold in his family photo archive and shared an adorable throwback picture on social media. In his post, the 54-year-old actor revealed that the throwback picture was taken when Ira was six-years-old. The father-daughter duo look simply adorable in the photograph. Dressed in a traditional outfit, little Ira can be seen curled-up in her father's arms, who can be seen sporting a moustache and long hair in the picture. Aamir accompanied the post along with an equally adorable caption that read: "Happy 21st Ira Khan. Can't believe you got there so fast! You will always remain 6 for me. Love you, Papa."

Ira rarely makes appearances on her father's Instagram profile, which makes this post all the more special. Take a look at Aamir Khan's post here:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to seven-year-old son named Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his role in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is based on Tom Hanks classic 1994 film Forrest Gump. Aamir will lose 20 kgs for his role in the film. Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Besides Aamir, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

