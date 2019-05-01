Aamir Khan's Energy Drink For Labour Day Lagaan Is 'Best Ganney-Ka-Juice' With Wife Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan shared this picture on Instagram (courtesy aamir_khan)

Highlights Aamir Khan has been working for his Paani Foundation on Labour Day The superstar shared pictures of him working in a field on social media Earlier, Aamir Instagrammed a pic of him enjoying 'ganney ka juice'

As is tradition, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation organised a 'Mahashramdaan' on Maharashtra Day, which is also Labour Day, on May 1, as an initiative for water conservation and watershed management activities. All of Wednesday morning, Aamir Khan shared updates about his 'Jalmitra' campaign and we spotted him and his wife Kiran Rao working on the field with many others in tow. Organised by Aamir and Kiran's NGO - Paani Foundation - the 'Jalmitra' campaign was started on World Water Day (March 22) last year as part of the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup initiative. In one of his tweets, Aamir Khan wrote: "Happy Labour Day!" while for others, he added: "Happy Maharashtra Day!" and "Happy Mahashramdaan!"

Ahead of Maharashtra Day, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been travelling to the rural parts of Maharashtra to spread awareness about the Paani Foundation initiative and on Tuesday, he shared with us a photo of him stopping for a quick bite in the midst of work travels. Tweeting a photo of him and Kiran Rao enjoying some bhel puri and ganney-ka-juice at a shack, the 53-year-old superstar wrote: "At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's enjoying-ganney-ka-juice photo has gone crazy viral now.

At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there.#MeJalmitra@paanifoundationpic.twitter.com/eaOy1DqKnn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019

Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate's Water Cup initiative - to fight drought in Maharashtra - started in 2017, is designed as a competition between villages, that will be involved in water conservation activities.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. He will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, based on Tom Hank's Forrest Gump.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.