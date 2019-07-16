Neena Gupta And Anupam Kher Add Colour And Jokes To London

Neena Gupta with Anupam Kher in London. (Image courtesy: neena_gupta)

Highlights "London mein thoda rang bhar diya," Neena Gupta wrote "Kisne? Maine?" read Anupam Kher's cheeky reply Neena Gupta is on a leisure trip to London with her daughter Masaba

Neena Gupta, currently touring London, added a bit of colour to the streets of the city as she stepped out dressed in a zesty orange saree. She posed for a picture with actor Anupam Kher there and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "London mein thoda rang bhar diya." Anupma Kher cheekily replied, "Kisne? Maine?" Anupam Kher was Neena Gupta's senior at the National School of Drama (NSD) and they've co-starred in films like Khalnayak and Daddy. Neena Gupta is on a leisure trip to London with her designer daughter Masaba. Over the weekend, Neena Gupta also attended the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup finale.

Here's Neena Gupta's latest post:

Last month, Neena Gupta shared year book pictures of many of her NSD fellows, who are now names to reckon with in the film industry. It included a picture of Anupam Kher along with Satish Kaushik and Pankaj Kapoor.

Here's Neena Gupta's throwback post to her NSD days:

Work-wise, Neena Gupta is living her best life. She recently featured in Badhaai Ho, for which she got rave reviews. Her upcoming set of films include Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Neena Gupta, who directed and starred in critically-acclaimed television show Saans, earlier told IANS, "I am enjoying my acting at this point so much that whatever I was planning to do...some direction, I will do it later. I enjoy direction as well, but I cannot let go of film offers now. So I am focusing on my acting now."

