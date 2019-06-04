To Neena Gupta On Her 60th Birthday, With Love From Daughter Masaba

Masaba Gupta shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta turned a year older today and on the occasion of her 60th birthday, her family and her friends in Bollywood wished her on social media. The most amazing birthday greeting came from her daughter Masaba Gupta, who shared a photo of them enjoying their quality time together in London and wrote: "Everybody wish my ma a very happy birthday." Masaba Gupta is a famous fashion designer. She was born to Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards, when they were in a relationship in the Eighties. But first thing first, take a look at Masaba Gupta's really adorable post for her mother.

Apart from the birthday post, Masaba Gupta often gives us glimpses of the memorable moments she has spent with her mother. On Monday, she shared a photo where she could be seen posing with Neena Gupta and India's High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam in London. Here are Masaba's posts with Neena Gupta:

On her birthday, Neena Gupta shared a photo of herself with Masaba and actor-director friend Soni Razdan and said: "Birthday pe khush toh hona chahiye na." Take a look:

Soni Razdan, with whom Neena Gupta co-starred in several films of the Nineties, wrote a special message for her on social media: "Happy Birthday, meri pyari dost. This just about sums up our friendship... We walk our way through thick and thin. Through every season. For any reason. Wherever we may be. In this case, our beloved mountains. Cheers to my walking partner and so much more." Soni Razdan has worked with Neena Gupta in films like Nazar (2005), Daddy (1991), Trikal (1985) and Mandi (1983).

Take a look at her post:

Needna Gupta has won critical acclaim for her performance in 2018 drama comedy Badhaai Ho. She was last featured in Netflix film Music Teacher, which released this year. Neena Gupta will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Panga and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi.