On Neena Gupta's Birthday, Soni Razdan Posts A Wish For Her 'Pyari Dost'

Soni Razdan with Neena Gupta (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan posted a photo of herself with Neena Gupta, wishing the actress on her 60th birthday. The actor-director Soni Razdan called Neena Gupta her "pyari dost" in the post. Soni Razdan, sharing a photo of them together wrote: "Happy Birthday, meri pyari dost. This just about sums up our friendship... We walk our way through thick and thin. Through every season. For any reason. Wherever we may be. In this case, our beloved mountains. Cheers to my walking partner and so much more." In the picture, we can see the Raazi actress and Badhaai Ho actress posing for the photo, standing in a mountain road, with a backdrop of dense trees. Here is the post shared by Soni Razdan on her Instagram:

Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta have worked together in movies like Nazar (released in 2005), which was directed by Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta featured in the film. The have also worked together in movies like Daddy (1991), Trikal (1985) and Mandi(1983).

Earlier, Soni Razdan shared a post featuring Neena Gupta and also her daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a fashion designer, who owns the fashion label House of Masaba. Soni Razdan shared a picture, which featured her actress friend Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta and Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt. The picture appeared to be taken in front of Masaba Gupta's London store as Soni Razdan mentioned in the caption. "Masaba in London... Bombay crowd," captioned the picture she shared on her Instagram.

Soni Razdan last featured in the film No Fathers In Kashmir, which was directed by Ashvin Kumar, which released this year. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta last featured in the Netflix film Music Teacher, which was directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, which also released this year. She will next feature in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed filmPanga and Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi.