Sonam Kapoor Predicts Abhinav Bindra Biopic, Starring Dad Anil Kapoor And Brother Harshvardhan, Will Be 'Incredible'

The Kapoors root for each other on social media and for now, its Sonam Kapoor's turn to cheer for her father Anil Kapoor and her brother Harshvardhan, who star in the Abhinav Bindra biopic. On Friday, Anil Kapoor tweeted pictures of his meeting with Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold-medallist shooter, and his father Apjit Bindra, whom Anil Kapoor plays in the film. "Great stories take time to be told! The world will see the inspirational life story of Abhinav Bindra on the big screen soon! So incredibly excited for this!" wrote Anil Kapoor. Sonam reposted the tweet on her own page and added: "It's going to be an incredible movie."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's tweets here:

Harshvardhan announced his casting in the project in September last year and a week later he confirmed Anil Kapoor's casting as his onscreen father. "Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie Bindra. I'm happy to be working with my dad but also nervous because of his stature as an actor. I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special," Harshvardhan said.

Director Kannan Iyer is adapting Abhinav Bindra's autobiography A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold onscreen. The film focusses on Abhinav Bindra's journey to becomean Olympic gold-medallist shooter and the role his father Apjit Bindra played behind-the-scenes.

Harshvardhan, the youngest of Anil Kapoor's three children, is two films old in Bollywood with Mirzya (his debut film) and Bhavesh Joshi Sueprhero.

