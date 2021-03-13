Anil Kapoor Can Help 'Denim Brands Looking For A Male Model.' Read His Post

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy anilkapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor posted a picture from 1980 and another one from 2021

He can be seen wearing denims in both the pictures

Anil Kapoor was last seen in 'AK vs AK'

Leave it to Anil Kapoor to make every outfit look good. The actor, on Saturday afternoon, shared a throwback picture of himself, and a relatively recent one on his Twitter profile. The throwback, to be precise, happens to be from the year 1980 and it was clicked in Kolkata (then Calcutta), while the other one is a 2021 click from Mumbai. The common factor in both the pictures - denim outfits. Anil Kapoor, who swears by denims, wrote in his caption: "As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims" and we couldn't agree more. In his caption, Anil Kapoor added that the picture from 1980, was clicked by the late Nimay Ghosh.

However, the highlight of Anil Kapoor's post has to be the caption with which he signed off his post. The 64-year-old actor, in his tweet asked denim brands if they are looking for "a male model" and said that they could call him to serve the purpose. "Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Read Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims.



2021, Mumbai

1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh)



Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me! pic.twitter.com/VFyqbvTABf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 13, 2021

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.