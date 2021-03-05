Anil Kapoor Sends A Sweet Birthday Wish To 'Favourite Chef' Rhea

Anil Kapoor wished his daughter Rhea a happy birthday on Instagram. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a few pictures on his daughter Rhea's birthday

The actor penned a sweet note for her on the occasion

Rhea's cousin Arjun Kapoor also wished her a happy birthday

After Sonam Kapoor's birthday-special post for sister Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor also wished her on the occasion. And we must say, it is the sweetest birthday wish ever. Anil shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for his "favourite chef" Rhea. The collection, which has three pictures, features a childhood photo of Rhea and Sonam with their dad Anil. It is oh-so-adorable, we say. "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally (sic)," Anil wrote in his caption.

"I'm so excited to see the roll out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!" Anil added in his post.

See Anil Kapoor's post here:

Rhea's cousin Arjun Kapoor also wished her a happy birthday. Arjun posted a throwback photo with "chic child" Rhea on Instagram, as he recalled how they used to dance with each other in their childhood days. "Happy birthday chic child! Let's dance our way into another 30 odd years of having a blast @rheakapoor #partyforabit (sic)," Arjun wrote.

See Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Cute, isn't it?

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter. Arjun and Rhea share a close bond.