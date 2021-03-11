Show Vicky Kaushal A Horse And He Does This. Waiting For Majnu Bhai's Reaction

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture on Instagram. Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram post will leave you in splits. The actor who is currently working on his horse riding skills, was clicked with his horse but not in the usual way. In the picture that he shared on Instagram, Vicky recreated the iconic horse painting that Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai had created in the 2007 romantic-comedy Welcome. In the painting, a donkey could be seen standing on top of a horse and quite similarly, Vicky can be seen standing on top of the horse in the picture. While he Instagrammed the picture, Vicky did not forget to mention the man himself - Anil Kapoor - in the post. "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. Anil Kapoor," he wrote in the caption. In the picture, Vicky can be seen acing an all-black look head to toe.

Check out the actor's post here:

Fans of the actor and many celebrities flooded the comments section of the post. Some of the celebrities that commented on the post include Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Sayani Gupta. "Crazyy," Tiger Shroff commented on the post.

Welcome is a comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee. It starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Anil Kapoor's character of Majnu Bhai is one of the most loved characters from the films. The scene featuring Majnu Bhai's horse painting is still etched in the hearts of his fans.

Earlier this week, Vicky had visited the Uri base camp in Kashmir. He spent some time with the soldiers at the base camp and also shared a picture with them on his Instagram feed. Vicky rose to stardom with the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film was based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in the Uri base camp. The film was released in 2019.