To "Precious" Ananya Panday, Birthday Wishes From Bhavana Pandey, Orry And Karan Johar

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 30th birthday today, October 30. From friends to industry colleagues, she is receiving plenty of love on the special occasion. But the sweetest wish comes from none other than Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.

Orry posted some delightful pictures from Ananya Panday's intimate birthday bash on his Instagram Stories. In the first snap, Orry posed stylishly with the birthday girl. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress looked as fresh as a daisy in a white vest and matching mini skirt. A table spread with an assortment of delicacies could be seen behind them.

“Happy birthday, sweet, precious Ananya Panday. Queen of the screen and the grazing table,” read Orry's side note.

The next image was a series of candid postcards where Ananya Panday and Orry were seen being all goofy. Orry's signature hand gesture also made it to the frame.

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, also sent her daughter warm birthday greetings. She uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram, mostly featuring throwback gems. The opening frame captured Bhavana planting a loving kiss on Ananya's cheek.

Other snaps offered fans a peek into many moods of Ananya Panday during her childhood. Vintage photos of her sister Rysa, as well as her cousin and actor Ahaan Panday, also featured in the album.

“Happy Birthday, my Baby Girl !!!! Love you the mostest. You make us so proud every single day. Shine on !!!! Stay Healthy! Stay Happy!” Bhavana Pandey captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, who attended the party, also extended his heartfelt wishes to Ananya Panday. He shared a million-dollar picture on his Instagram Stories featuring the birthday girl, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

“Me and the girls. And btw happy birthday to Ananya Panday,” read his short and sweet message.

Workwise, Ananya Panday will be next seen opposite Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil. She is also part of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. The project stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead.