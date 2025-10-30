Shashi Tharoor's Boss Reply To Karan Johar Who Told A Contestant He "Looks Like" The MP

When it comes to wit, few can match Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP's latest response on social media proves exactly that. He reacted to a viral clip from Karan Johar's new reality show Pitch To Get Rich, where the politician was unexpectedly compared to one of the contestants.

In the episode, Karan Johar, who appears as a “permanent angel” on the JioHotstar show alongside Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra, turned to a contestant and asked, “Has anyone ever told you that you look like Shashi Tharoor?”

Malaika Arora was quick to agree. The actress said that the resemblance was real. The moment soon made its way online. A fanpage shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter). The text attached to the post read, “Karan Johar says he looks and talks like Shashi Tharoor… and Malaika Arora agrees.”

Shashi Tharoor could not resist adding his own twist to the viral comparison. Reacting to the post, he humorously wrote, “Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it's clearly been too long since they've met me (sic).”

The politician's playful comeback instantly became a hit with his followers, who flooded the comments with laughing emojis and witty replies of their own.

A user wrote, “I met you recently and they're right :P.”

Another one added, “You must meet them asap, sir, to clear confusion.”

“The 'sh' in Shashi is for sharp,” read a comment.

Coming back to Pitch To Get Rich, the reality show features 14 up-and-coming fashion entrepreneurs pitching their ideas for funding, mentorship and a shot at growing their brands. With a massive Rs 30 crore investment pool, the show mixes creativity with business smarts.

Joining Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora on the panel are Akshay Kumar and industry heavyweights like Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak and Vinod Dugar.