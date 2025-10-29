"I Now See Age As A Badge Of Honour": Malaika Arora, 50, After Viral Reddit Post Claimed She's 52

Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa, and shared a carousel from the party recently on Instagram. Attended by her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, close friends, and loved ones, the actor-model had a blast this year.

But some envious trolls started a controversy around her age. Soon the internet was flooded with videos discussing her actual age. Many claimed that she was 52, but when the actor posted a photo dump from her birthday, she made it clear that she celebrated her 50th this year.

"Women Are Rewriting The Rules," Says Malaika Arora

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Malaika Arora opened up about how she learnt that a talented person has no age of retirement.

"I think every woman in our industry has felt the pressure of a supposed shelf life, especially with dance or glamorous role," she said.

"When I was younger, I was worried about how long I could keep doing this. But today, my perspective is entirely different. With time, I've realised that talent, charisma, and presence cannot simply be put on a timer," the actor told the publication.

"Women are rewriting the rules and creating space for themselves well beyond what was ever expected. Growing older has shown me that you have to own your narrative... you can't let anyone dictate your limits. I now see age as a badge of honour - it means wisdom, resilience, and confidence," she concluded.

Malaika Arora's Work

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ for MTV India and entered the modelling world later. In 1998, she featured in Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan and became a pop culture icon.

Known for her exceptional dancing skills, Arora has also featured in popular Bollywood songs, including Munni Badnaam Hui for Dabangg, Anarkali Disco Chali for Housefull 2, and many more.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Celebrates 50th Birthday In 2025, Internet Claims The Math Isn't Mathing