Malaika Arora Sets The Record Straight On Her Age: "Thank You For Making My 50th Truly Special"

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about the recent confusion surrounding Malaika Arora's age on social media. While friends and family showered her with wishes on turning 50 on October 23, a Reddit post claiming she is actually 52 went viral. Now, Malaika Arora's latest Instagram entry has finally cleared up all the confusion.

Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Her Age Controversy

The actress wrote, “My heart is full. Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration.” Yes, you read that right – Malaika Arora turned 50 this year.

Along with her note, Malaika shared a series of stunning pictures from Goa, where she celebrated her birthday. In some photos, she was seen in a bright yellow dress, posing outdoors. Other pictures captured her cutting cakes and celebrating with her family and close friends. She appeared to have multiple parties.

Joining her on the special day were her mother Joyce Polycarp, sister Amrita Arora, and son Arhaan Khan. For the various parties, Malaika switched up her looks – from a black-and-white polka-dotted dress to a pink outfit and even a shimmering golden gown.

Reacting to the post, actress Shibani Akhtar dropped red hearts. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Seema Kiran Sajdeh commented, “Best ever.” Amrita Arora called it, “Best time ever.” Bipasha Basu wished, “Belated happy birthday.” Internet sensation Orry dropped a LOL reaction: “Sorry, I did not come. I did not get the invite.” Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Age Controversy Around Malaika's Birthday Celebration

In case you missed it, a Reddit post claiming Malaika Arora's age to be 52 read, "She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her '50th' bday yesterday. I mean, how? If you are gonna mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behavior."

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma. The actress appeared in the song Poison Baby.