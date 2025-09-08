Salman Khan Objected To Malaika Arora's Outfit In <i>Dabangg's Munni Badnaam Hui</i>, Reveals Director: "They Are Very Conservative Muslims"

As Dabangg gears up to mark its 15th anniversary, director Abhinav Kashyap has opened up about some behind-the-scenes stories from the blockbuster. One of the highlights of the film was the chartbuster item number Munni Badnaam Hui, featuring Malaika Arora. However, the director revealed that convincing Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan to let Malaika be a part of the track wasn't easy.

What's Happening

Speaking to SCREEN, Abhinav Kashyap said that both Salman and Arbaaz initially had reservations about Malaika doing the number. According to him, Arbaaz wasn't comfortable with his then-wife being labelled an "item girl," while Salman raised objections over Malaika's outfits in the song.

"Arbaaz and Salman, no matter whatever they say, are actually very conservative Muslims. Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up. So, they didn't want her to do the item song," the director shared.

Abhinav added that it was ultimately Malaika's confidence that led to her casting. "But, Malaika is a strong and independent woman, she makes her own choices. When she was offered this, she said yes. It took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree. She told him that it's nothing vulgar, just dancing only, and it's all family around in the song, what are you scared of? And of course, that song went on to break so many records," he said.

The filmmaker also mentioned that Salman altered the original vision of the track by insisting on appearing in it, which reduced Sonu Sood's screen space. "Salman insisted that this is the best song, I have to be in it. So, I made him arrive a paragraph before in the song," Abhinav further revealed.

Background

Abhinav Kashyap chose Malaika Arora for Munni Badnaam Hui because of her proven dancing skills in songs like Chaiyyaa Chaiyyaa and Hoth Rasiley. "She didn't do much acting roles. We needed someone who can carry the song well on her shoulders. She is a great dancer. Someone who is less on the camera, people get more curious to see them," he explained.

Interestingly, Sonu Sood, who played Chedi Singh in Dabangg, had earlier said that the song was originally meant to feature him with Malaika. However, Salman stepped in, leaving Sonu disappointed at the time.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were married in 1998, and after 18 years together, they separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. Despite going their separate ways, they continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Breaks Silence On 'Ruining' Lives In Bollywood: "Kaunsa Career Khaya Maine? Agar Khaoon Na..."