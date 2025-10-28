9 Years Of <i>Ae Dil Hai Mushkil</i>: Karan Johar Calls The Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma Starrer "Most Personal Film Ever Made"

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, completed 9 years today. Released on October 28, 2016, the director revisited the film as he dropped some BTS shots and called it the "most personal film" he has ever made.

Karan Johar grew emotional as his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil marked 9 years today.

Sharing some BTS pictures from the sets featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan wrote, "One year short of a decade and it honestly feels like yesterday when I was on the set of perhaps the most personal film I have ever made... I was thrilled to be doing what I do, with people who were just exceptional as artists - from the cast to the crew. My dil will never forget this!! Thank you for letting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil grow... for breathing life and love into it till now!!"

Last year, too, Karan Johar shared a similarly emotional post about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

For Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar had said, "I got to know and understand the Ranbir process" and deeply respect it... He never let his homework or his hard work be apparent to anyone... I got to know and love him as a person and appreciate his detachment from stardom or movie star trappings... his child-like portrayal of a broken-hearted lover went beyond the written word... Anushka and he were such a treat to direct... they have a mutual friendship and respect which transcended from personal to celluloid perfectly!"

Giving a shout-out to Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar mentioned, "Anushka is pure-hearted and that always comes through on screen." For the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the director added, "I always wanted to direct Aishwarya and she gave Saba so much dignity, poise and beauty! I will always be immensely grateful to her for accepting to play the part instantly and with so much love and team spirit."

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), directed by Karan Johar, deals with relationships and unrequited love. Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma played the lead roles, while Fawad Khan's cameo and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's supporting role added layers to the story of complex relationships.

