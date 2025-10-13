Akshay Kumar's Money Lessons For Daughter Nitara: "I'll Always Choose Peace Of Mind"

India's newest reality series, Pitch To Get Rich, is set to shake up the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. The show brings together 14 emerging fashion founders competing for funding, mentorship, and the chance to scale their brands. Backed by a Rs 30 crore investment pool, it's a high-stakes platform where creativity meets commerce.

Among the star-studded lineup of mentors and investors is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who brings his trademark discipline, business sense, and sharp instinct to the table as one of the show's key judges.

At a press conference for the series, Akshay Kumar on Monday opened up about his relationship with money and how he plans to pass on his values to his daughter Nitara.

When asked how he would teach her about money, he smiled and said, "I don't think I need to. No one really needs to explain it to anyone. Everyone uses their own mind and sees it for what it is. Everyone sitting here, we're all here to earn money. Even you, the one asking me this question, you're doing your work, managing so many things, and you're doing it for money, not just for fun. So, that's nothing unusual. I don't have to teach anybody about money".

He went on to add, "Everybody knows its importance. But what's more important than money is peace of mind. That's what I always go for more than money. Yes, I work hard, I work for money, but if I have to choose between the two, I'll always choose peace of mind over money."

Pitch To Get Rich brings together some of India's most influential names from entertainment and business. Joining Akshay Kumar on the panel are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside top industry leaders such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

For the first time ever, India's entertainment icons and industrial powerhouses are joining forces on one platform to back the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs. With mentorship, investment, and a spotlight on innovation, Pitch to Get Rich promises to be as aspirational as it is entertaining.

The show will stream exclusively on JioCinema and JioHotstar from October 20.

