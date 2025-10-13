Old Video Of Abhishek Bachchan Saying, "Akshay Kumar Doesn't Work For More Than 8 Hours" Goes Viral Amid Deepika Padukone Shift Row

An old video of actor Abhishek Bachchan talking about his Housefull co-star Akshay Kumar's working hours has gone viral on social media.

The clip has resurfaced amid discussions around actor Deepika Padukone's recent exit from major films, reportedly over concerns about long working hours.

What's Happening

The viral clip is from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Abhishek appeared alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to promote a Housefull film.

In the clip, Abhishek said, "Pack up hote hi, most excited person, Akshay Kumar. Aath ghante se zyada kaam nahi karte hain yeh. Subah saath baje aayenge set pe turant meter chaalu. (As soon as the pack-up is done, the most excited person is Akshay Kumar. He doesn't work for more than eight hours. He will come onto the set at seven in the morning... turn on the meter immediately."

Riteish added, "Time starts now."

Abhishek continued, "Aath ghante maane beech shot main kapde utre, make up nikal ke aajayenge. (Eight hours means he will take off the costume and remove the makeup in the middle of the shot.)"

I dont even know why is this a news that @deepikapadukone wants to work 8 hours. @akshaykumar (darling of the establishment) is celebrated for his so-called discipline and working exact 8 hours 😇 but when a woman demands her rights, it becomes a headline 🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/VhBy1X7G0O pic.twitter.com/3c0aG4Lnw9 — Swati K. (@mynameswatik) October 10, 2025

Background

The resurfaced clip has drawn attention following Deepika Padukone's recent comments in an interview with CNBC TV18, where she spoke about gender perceptions and working hours in the film industry.

"By virtue of being a woman, if that comes across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian Film Industry, have been working for 8 hours for years, and it's never made headlines," she said.

"I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for 8 hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for 8 hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends," she added.

Deepika's exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD has sparked debate, with reports suggesting that the actor had requested an eight-hour work schedule, which didn't sit well with the filmmakers.

