Ananya Panday Reveals Watching Salman Khan-Hosted Bigg Boss Is Her 'Guilty Pleasure'

Highlights Gossip Girl and F.R.I.E.N.D.S are Ananya's favourite shows Ananya may get to promote Pati Patni Aur Woh on Bigg Boss Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6

Ananya Panday, currently awaiting release of Pati Patni Aur Woh, revealed that watching celebrity reality show Bigg Boss, which Salman Khan hosts, is her 'guilty pleasure,' reported India Today. Speaking to Brides Today, Ananya Panday said that international series such as Gossip Girl and F.R.I.E.N.D.S are her favourite shows but her "guilty pleasure" is to watch Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. "(Watching) reality shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla is my guilty pleasure," Brides Today quoted her as saying. Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 earlier this year. She stepped out to promote the Punit Malhotra-directed movie on several reality shows but not on Bigg Boss.

However, there's a good chance Ananya Panday may get the opportunity to promote Pati Patni Aur Woh on Bigg Boss 13, which will be underway around the time of the film's release on December 6.

Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar as the 'Pati' and the 'Patni' of the title while Ananya plays the eponymous 'Woh.' The Mudassar Aziz-directed movie is the remake of BR Chopra's 1978 film of the same name, in which Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur played the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio.

The film's trailer released last week and it was shredded by the Internet for a rape dialogue and its 'sexist' overtone in general. However, Bhumi Pednekar defended the film's plot saying, "This is not frivolous... The story is very empowering to both genders. I think that the makers made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film... We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment... This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful," reported news agency IANS.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurana and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.

