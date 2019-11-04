Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Hearts Both 'Patni' Bhumi Pednekar And 'Woh' Ananya Panday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, dropped on the Internet on Monday. The two-and-a-half minute trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Abhinav urf Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), who is happily married to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar) until Tapasya Sharma (Ananya Panday) enters his life. Abhinav loves his wife but he also falls for Tapasya, who is one of his colleagues. Abhinav tries to balance his life trying to please 'the patni' and 'the woh' but his attempts are short-lived and Tapasya learns the truth about his marriage. Abhinav tries to bring the situation under control by telling her a cock and bull story about his wife's affair. On the other hand, Vedika learns about Abhinav's affair and all hell breaks loose.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

Fast forward four decades, here's a glimpse of the revamped version of Pati Patni Aur Woh:

(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)

Also, keeping up with the trend of revamping old Bollywood chartbusters, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have used Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from Govinda and Raveena Tandon's 1998 film Dulhe Raja.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is Ananya Panday's second Bollywood feature after Student Of The Year 2, which released in May this year. Speaking about her new film, Ananya earlier told news agency IANS, "I am very excited for this film... It's really a funny movie which the audience will enjoy watching."

The primary cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh is supported by Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Kartik Aaryan's onscreen confidant Abhishek. Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is slated for December 6 release.

