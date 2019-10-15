Pati Patni Aur Woh: Meet Kartik Aaryan And Bhumi Pednekar As Chintu Tyagi And Vedika Tripathi. Waiting For Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The first look posters of Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar as Chintu Tyagi and Vedika Tripathi, the 'pati' and 'patni' of the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio, respectively are out and they are taking the Internet by storm. Kartik Aaryan shared his character poster from the upcoming film, which also features Ananya Panday as the 'woh' of the title, and described Chintu Tyagi as 'Kanpur ke sabse adarshwaadi Pati.' However, Chintu Tyagi's winking pose hints that he's not as 'adarshwaadi' as he claims to be. In the comments thread, Bhumi Pednekar also wrote, "Chintu ji zyaada aankh mat mariye..aa rahe hai hum aur woh jald hi." Sharing about her character, Bhumi Pednekar described Vedika Tripathi as 'Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally."

Here are Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar's looks as Chintu Tyagi and Vedika tripathi in Pati Patni Aur Woh:

Now, we wait for Ananya Panday's first look in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Speaking about the film, Ananya earlier told news agency IANS, "I am very excited for this film... It's really a funny movie which the audience will enjoy watching." This will be Ananya's second release after Student Of The Year 2 while she has also signed up for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is an upcoming comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz and it a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated for January 2020 release.

