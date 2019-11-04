Bhumi Pednekar Explains How Pati Patni Aur Woh Is 'Not A Sexist Film'

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday at the trailer launch event of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Highlights Bhumi Pednekar said that the 'subject could have gone wrong easily' Pati Patni Aur Woh has a comic take on adultery The film releases on December 6

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh has a comic take on the subject of adultery, told reporters during the trailer launch event of the film that it is 'not a sexist film,' reports news agency IANS. Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan as the titular pati while Bhumi plays his onscreen patni and Ananya Panday is the woh of the title. The film is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur as the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio. 40 years later, the plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh hasn't changed much in the Mudassar Aziz-directed film but Bhumi Pednekar said that the new film doesn't make a 'sexist statement' and it is 'empowering to both genders.' Bhumi also said that the 'subject could have gone wrong easily' but the makers have handled the plot 'carefully.'

"When I read the script, all the doubts that I had simply vanished. This is not frivolous... The story is very empowering to both genders. I think that the makers made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film. I do not think anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment... This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement," said Bhumi.

Director Mudassar Aziz, best-known for the Happy Bhag Jayegi series, also added: "I have always put women at the forefront in all my films and this film is no different. Once the film releases, the audience will realise that he (the 'pati') is the situation and these two women ('patni and 'woh') are driving the situation home."

Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Aparshakti Khurana and it is set to release on December 6.

(With inputs from IANS)

