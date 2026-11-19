Ananya Birla had a surprise for viewers during her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, as one of her answers in the Rapid Fire round left host Karan Johar amused. The businesswoman appeared on the show with Ananya Panday and gave several candid answers throughout the show.

One part of the episode asked her to pick famous personalities for different brands. She chose Virat Kohli for a plant based ice cream with no lactose or sugar and high protein. She also linked Ranveer Singh with a condom brand.

When asked who can play her father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, in a biopic, she picked Shah Rukh Khan, but her choice for a matrimony app became the biggest talking point.

During the Rapid Fire round, when Karan Johar asked, “Which Indian celebrity would best endorse a matrimony app?” Without taking much time, she picked Aamir Khan. Her unexpected answer left Karan and Ananya Panday speechless. Happy with her response, Birla added, “Guys, I won the hamper.”

Ananya Birla picked Aamir Khan as he has been married three times. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple have a son named Azad. Most recently, Aamir tied the knot with Gauri Spratt in a small ceremony held at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

During another question on Koffee With Karan, Birla was asked to name a celebrity who she thinks is the right choice to promote a perfume called One Night Only. She pointed towards Karan Johar, but when the host laughed, she then named fashion designer Manish Malhotra as another choice.

Apart from the fun questions, the businesswoman also spoke about her plans as a film producer. When Karan asked which recent film she wished she had made under her production company, Birla Studios, she picked the Malayalam superhero film Lokah.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Pralay Will Be A 'Spectacle', Producer Ananya Birla Teases Film On Koffee With Karan Season 9