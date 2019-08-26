Amy Jackson, 35 Weeks Pregnant, Makes A Splash On Instagram With Fiance

Amy Jackson shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson is taking it easy in the final trimester of her pregnancy and she's sharing fabulous pictures of herself on her social media pages. The 27-year-old actress signed up for some pool time with fiancé George Panayiotou, pictures of which she posted on her Instagram story. Amy looked super happy as she made a splash with George Panayiotou in the pool. Amy is currently 35 weeks pregnant and she frequently shares updates about her pregnancy with her Instafam, which often put her on the list of trends. Here are pictures from Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou's pool date over the weekend:

Screenshot from Amy Jackson's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Screenshot from Amy Jackson's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

In her previous posts about her pregnancy, Amy Jackson talked about 'finding it difficult to motivate herself through the last few weeks' and then 'snapping out of it.' She shared glimpses from her pre-natal yoga sessions which helped her in 'keeping (her) mind, body and soul active.' She also talked about 'embracing her body and her bump... stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between.'

Here are Amy Jackson's Instagram posts:

When Amy Jackson was six months pregnant she went on a road trip across Europe as a part of the Cash and Rocket initiative to raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. Speaking about participating in the initiative, Amy had said, "As a mum to be, the Cash and Rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate."

Amy Jackson has featured in films like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing. Amy shared the news of her pregnancy in March while George and Amy got formally engaged in May this year.

