Mom-To-Be Amy Jackson Is Busy With 'Nesting, Resting And Meditating'

Amy Jackson shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Highlights Amy Jackson is expecting her first child Amy Jackson made the pregnancy announcement in March this year "Keeping my mind, body and soul active," Amy wrote

To-be-mom Amy Jackson added another Instagram entry from her maternity diaries on Wednesday. The actress who is expecting her first child with her fiance George Panayiotou, shared a striking picture on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen sitting on a yoga mat. The 27-year-old actress can be seen dressed in grey track pants and a matching top as she smiles at the camera. Amy captioned the photograph: "Nesting, resting, meditating, keeping my mind, body and soul active." Amy's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within an hour. The comments section on her post was flooded with remarks like "looking fabulous," "you look amazing."

Take a look at Amy Jackson's post here. You can thanks us later:

Amy Jackson frequently occupies a spot on the list of trends for her posts pertaining to pregnancy. Last week, the actress posted a striking picture of her baby bump. An excerpt from her post read: "The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. I'm officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump...Stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between."

Amy Jackson has been actively sharing pictures from her motherhood diaries on Instagram. Here are some posts shared by the actress:

Amy Jackson began her career in films with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. She has also featured in Bollywood films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, which also featured Akshay Kumar.

