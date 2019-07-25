Pregnant Amy Jackson Will Take Your Breath Away In These Pics Just Like She Did Ours

Photo credit Samara Morris, shared on Instagram by Amy Jackson (courtesy iamamyjackson )

Highlights Amy Jackson shared glimpses of her pregnancy photoshoot "Wurrrkin mamma," she captioned them Esha Gupta, Lisa Haydon were first ones to comment

Actress Amy Jackson is here to stun you with her pregnancy photoshoot pictures. The 27-year-old actress, who is in her final trimester of pregnancy, Instagrammed two black and white clicks of herself styled in a thigh-high slit bodycon dress to channel her working mom mode and captioned them like this: "Wurrrkin mamma. Thrilled to bits with these images from this fabulous female photographer Samara Morris." Amy Jackson's pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses with a felt hat and lets her gorgeous baby bump do the talking. The photographer aptly described Amy as the "pregnant goddess": "Sneak peek from shooting the gorgeous Amy Jackson and her beautiful baby bump. Such a pleasure to be the first photographer to shoot this pregnant goddess."

Actress model Lisa Haydon was one of the first ones to cheer for Amy Jackson's photoshoot on her Instagram: "Uff, holy smokes," she wrote. Amy Jackson's friends and followers are also equally thrilled, who posted comments such as: "You're unreal", "so stunning", "so beautiful" and "wow". "Oh, Amy," wrote actress Esha Gupta.

Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou dropped the pregnancy news with an adorable announcement in March. The actress has trended a great deal for some of her interesting pregnancy posts - one of which is about road tripping in Europe when six months pregnant.

Here are some of Amy Jackson's pregnancy-special posts.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.

