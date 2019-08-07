Amy Jackson, 33 Weeks Pregnant, Shares Striking Pic Of Baby Bump

Highlights
Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou, has been actively sharing different facets of her life as a to-be-mom on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday evening, the 27-year-old actress, who is currently in London (going by her Instagram post) shared a striking picture of her baby bump along with an update on her health. She wrote: "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy." Amy's post was flooded with love from her fans and well-wishers. Deanne Pandey commented: "Munchkins and you are so adorable."
Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou announced the big news about their pregnancy in March this year. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:
Amy frequently occupies a spot on the list of trends for sharing posts pertaining to pregnancy. The actress recently shared stunning pictures from her photo shoot. She even went road tripping in Europe when six months pregnant. Check out the posts here:
@cash_and_rocket what an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experiences. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that's very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I've met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime - @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil , we've gone from saying Hi at work doo's to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn't have asked for a better ride or die copilot. @jbrangstrup thankyou for EVERYTHING you do, you're a very special human. You inspire us everyday and if I'm even half as wonderful a mum as you, I'll be happy! #WIESMANN YOU ROCKKK!! I've never driven such a stunning car - powerful but so safe! #TEAM37 smashed the last leg to Monte Carlo, I'm so sad I wasn't there but family comes first back to LONDON! And a HUGE THANKYOU to @jaymclaughlin for capturing us along the way
Amy Jackson stepped into the India entertainment industry with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. In terms of Bollywood, the actress has been a part of films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, which also featured Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.
