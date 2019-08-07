Amy Jackson, 33 Weeks Pregnant, Shares Striking Pic Of Baby Bump

Amy Jackson shared this image. (Image courtesy iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson, who is expecting her first child with fiance George Panayiotou, has been actively sharing different facets of her life as a to-be-mom on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday evening, the 27-year-old actress, who is currently in London (going by her Instagram post) shared a striking picture of her baby bump along with an update on her health. She wrote: "Greece? No! ... The munchkin and I are spending the rest of our summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance. Officially in week 33 of pregnancy." Amy's post was flooded with love from her fans and well-wishers. Deanne Pandey commented: "Munchkins and you are so adorable."

Take a look at Amy Jackson's post here:

Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou announced the big news about their pregnancy in March this year. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Amy frequently occupies a spot on the list of trends for sharing posts pertaining to pregnancy. The actress recently shared stunning pictures from her photo shoot. She even went road tripping in Europe when six months pregnant. Check out the posts here:

Amy Jackson stepped into the India entertainment industry with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada films. In terms of Bollywood, the actress has been a part of films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, which also featured Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.

