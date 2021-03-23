Amrita Rao Breastfeeding Newborn Son Veer Is 'The Most Beautiful Sight'. See RJ Anmol's Post

RJ Anmol posted this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: rjanmol27)

Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol became parents in November last year. The couple had recently shared the first-ever picture of their 5-month-old son Veer. Now, we have found the latest addition to their parenting diaries, thanks to RJ Anmol's Instagram handle. RJ Anmol posted a "surreal" picture of Amrita and the little munchkin on the platform. In the photo, the actress can be seen breastfeeding their baby as she sits on the floor. Amrita has her back to the camera. Her face is slightly visible as she gazes her newborn baby in her lap.

RJ Anmol wrote a heartwarming caption along with the picture. He shared that "Amrita feeding Veer is the most beautiful sight" for him. RJ Anmol called the experience "surreal, magical and almost godly". In his caption, he also wrote about how Amrita performs the "toughest duty" of being a mother and how she does everything with a smile on her face.

RJ Anmol added that he "salutes" his wife Amrita, his mother, and all mothers in the world. He concluded his note by saying that he doesn't need to wait for Mother's Day to salute all the mothers out there.

"Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet... Why wait for Mother's Day, I Say," RJ Anmol's caption reads.

RJ Anmol posted the first photo of their baby boy on Instagram a few days ago. The picture featured RJ Anmol, Amrita and their son Veer. "Our world, our happiness. #Veer," he wrote in his caption.

Amrita Rao gave birth to Veer in November last year. The couple introduced their son on Instagram a few days later in November back then. RJ Anmol had posted a picture of Veer's little hand and wrote, "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings."

Amrita Rao married RJ Anmol in 2016. Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray, in which she was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is best known for films such as Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Masti and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! among others. Amrita made her debut with the film Ab Ke Baras in 2002.