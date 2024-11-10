Amrita Rao Celebrates 25 Years In The Entertainment Industry, Cuts Beautiful Cake. Watch

Amrita Rao was on cloud nine on Saturday. Reason? The actress celebrated 25 years in the entertainment industry. Amrita began her career in 1999 with a face cream advertisement and has never looked back. To mark this special milestone, she cut a beautiful three-tiered cake and shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, Amrita is seen wearing a golden saree, standing in front of the cake against a backdrop adorned with balloon decorations. The cake topper read “25 years,” and the bottom tier featured snapshots of Amrita's famous movie characters.

In her caption, Amrita Rao wrote, “25 Years ..From Fairever ad film to Jolly LLB 3. The best part about my journey has been ..I'v Done It MY WAY !!! Never lost my core soul quantities and soul power to achieve Or become the “Society's Idea of Success “ !! I Am My Own Idea Of Success!! And the blessing has been leaving behind some quality films that hold a special emotion in the hearts of the audience & continue to become only Bigger with time. Adding to the Silver Jubilee Celebrations was this Fantastic Cake.”

Reacting to the post, actress Suhani Kohli said, “You are awesome Amrita ! Loved you in Ishq Vishq and Vivah.” Badminton player Saina Nehwal commented, “Congratulations.”

Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Ab Ke Baras. Since then, she has appeared in several popular films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Pyare Mohan, Heyy Babyy and Jolly LLB. Amrita is especially loved for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's film Vivah, which features Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. This movie, which has achieved cult-classic status, also features Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas and Samir Soni in its cast. Amrita was last seen in the 2019 movie Thackeray. Up next, she will appear in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, scheduled for release on April 10 next year.