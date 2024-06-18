Ishq Vishk Star Shenaz Treasury Says The 2003 Film 'Didn't Change' Her Career

Amrita Rao, Shahid Kapoor, Shehnaaz Treasury on a poster of Ishq Vishk. (Image courtesy: X2)

Pashmina Roshan's Bollywood debut Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release in theatres on June 21st. Meanwhile, Shenaz Treasury, who starred in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, in a chat with News18 has now revealed that the teen drama film did not change her career. Shenaz, who was a VJ with MTV then, said, “Surprisingly, it didn't change my career. I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishk, which wasn't the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you're in love.”

Asked about the latest version of the Chot Dil Pe Lagi song, she said, “I've watched a little bit of it. It's cute. It's nice to see the same songs and it did make me a little nostalgic. I wish the new actors of Ishq Vishk Rebound all the best. I hope the film becomes a big hit like Ishq Vishk. The new version of Chot Dil Pe Lagi looks really cute. I'm very excited to watch the movie. I'll go to watch it for sure.”

A few weeks back, Shahid Kapoor wished good luck to the team of Ishq Vishk Rebound. On his Instagram Stories, he shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of Luck."

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan) in the lead roles. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.