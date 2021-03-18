Amrita Rao's First Pic With Son Veer, Also Featuring Husband RJ Anmol

RJ Anmol shared this image. (courtesy: rjanmol27)

Highlights RJ Anmol shared the picture with his family

The couple welcomed Veer in November last year

The couple got married in the year 2016

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol and their son Veer are here to bless your feed with loads of cuteness. RJ Anmol, on Thursday morning, shared the first picture of his son Veer on social media. In the picture, he can be seen happily posing with his wife and actress Amrita Rao and their baby boy, who the couple welcomed in November last year. RJ Anmol captioned the post: "Our world, our happiness. #Veer." Within seconds, the comments section was filled up with lots of love. In the picture, the family of three can be seen smiling with all their hearts (even the baby). Just too cute.

See the picture here:

The couple, who welcomed Veer in November last year, shared a glimpse of their baby boy and wrote: "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings."

Amrita announced her pregnancy on social media in October, just a month before welcoming son Veer. She posted a picture with her husband and she wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

After dating for several years, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in the year 2016. Amrita Rao is best-known for starring in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Life Ho Toh Aisi, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role.