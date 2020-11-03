Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Are Open To Baby Name Suggestions

RJ Anmol with Amrita Rao. (courtesy amrita_rao_insta)

Highlights They welcomed a baby boy on Sunday

The couple announced their pregnancy on social media last month

Amrita married RJ Anmol in 2016

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions. RJ Anmol posted a note that read, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you." He added, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome..." Later, Amrita Rao shared the same post on her Instagram profile.

See the post here:

The actress' spokesperson shared a statement which read, "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

Amrita announced her pregnancy on social media, last month. She posted a picture with her husband and she wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

After dating for several years, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in the year 2016. Amrita Rao is best-known for starring in films like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai and Life Ho Toh Aisi, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.