Amrita Rao, Nine Months Pregnant, Shares Pic Of Baby Bump: 'Sorry Had To Keep It In My Belly All This Long'

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol finally made the pregnancy announcement on Monday. The 39-year-old actress revealed she's in her ninth month of pregnancy along with an apology note dedicated to her fans for keeping her pregnancy under wraps all this while. Sharing an adorable photo of herself and Anmol, Amrita wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing." Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for several years.
How gorgeous is Amrita Rao's baby bump? Here's the photo she shared:
For YOU it's the 10th Month... But for US, it's THE 9th !!! 🥳 🥰🕺💃 Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans 🤗 And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ... the Baby is Coming Soon 😃... An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families... ... Thank you universe 💫 And thank you ALL Keep blessing 😌🙏... #2020baby #2020mom #2020parents
All this while, Amrita Rao carefully avoided sharing photos of herself that would have revealed her baby bump. Earlier this month, a Times Of India report stated that the parents-to-be had only shared the news with their loved ones as Amrita wanted her pregnancy period to be a private affair. On Ganesh Chaturthi, she posted this:
Our Human senses and the 5 Elements of this Planet are not developed to Imagine the Face and Divine Beauty of God and the Astral world. Hence Each one prays to God .. in their Own unique Imagination. I'm Praying To the "Energy" of VignaHarataa in the Universe- The Energy Who wards Off All Obstacles. To The Lord of All Auspicious beginnings in our life in a form and name of Lord Ganesha. ( Which is a Preteek of nothing but Full of "Symbolic" Teachings ) (Every Body Part of The Symbol of Ganesha - Big Years, Small eyes, Trunk, Tusk, Huge Belly they ALL are symbolic to Some Wise Meanings ) May GOD Bless this planet with Good Health and Wellness 😌🙏🌺🌺🌺 ..Also Today I can't help but pray for the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.. I pray from my Heart and Soul that No Amount Of Money, Corruption & Political Games Should be able to Save the True Culprit from Getting the DESERVED Punishment !! Let Politics not make a Corrupt settlement and make a scapegoat out of some undeserving victim and also a scapegoat the hardcore sentiments of the Public 🙏🙏 Counting on you Lord this year let TRUE JUSTICE PREVAIL 🙏🕯️ #ganesha #happyganeshchaturthi #happyganeshchathurthi2020 #jaiganesh
On her wedding anniversary, Amrita shared a loved up photo with Anmol and wrote: "Happy Anniversary my soulmate... my lifeline. Four years of marital bliss."
Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.