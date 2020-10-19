Amrita Rao, Nine Months Pregnant, Shares Pic Of Baby Bump: 'Sorry Had To Keep It In My Belly All This Long'

Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (courtesy amrita_rao_insta)

Highlights "Anmol and I are in our 9th month already," wrote Amrita Rao

"Too excited to share this good news ," she added

"The baby is coming soon," wrote Amrita

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol finally made the pregnancy announcement on Monday. The 39-year-old actress revealed she's in her ninth month of pregnancy along with an apology note dedicated to her fans for keeping her pregnancy under wraps all this while. Sharing an adorable photo of herself and Anmol, Amrita wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing." Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for several years.

How gorgeous is Amrita Rao's baby bump? Here's the photo she shared:

All this while, Amrita Rao carefully avoided sharing photos of herself that would have revealed her baby bump. Earlier this month, a Times Of India report stated that the parents-to-be had only shared the news with their loved ones as Amrita wanted her pregnancy period to be a private affair. On Ganesh Chaturthi, she posted this:

On her wedding anniversary, Amrita shared a loved up photo with Anmol and wrote: "Happy Anniversary my soulmate... my lifeline. Four years of marital bliss."

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.