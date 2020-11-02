It's A Boy For Amrita Rao And Husband RJ Anmol: 'Both Mom And Baby Are Fine'

Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (courtesy rjanmol27)

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday morning. News agency PTI quoted the actor's spokesperson saying in a statement: "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning." Also sharing a health update, the spokesperson said: "Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings." Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016. They announced their pregnancy with similar posts last month, when Amrita was already in her final trimester.

On October 19, Amrita shared a photo, which revealed her baby bump, and wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing." Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for several years.

Amrita Rao shared glimpses of her Navratri celebrations with this post: "I feel blessed to witness my nineth month of pregnancy in the auspicious month of Navratri! These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. I am entering a New phase of embodying the avatar of a mother myself!"

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)