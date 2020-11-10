On 14 Years Of Vivah, A Pic Of Shahid Kapoor And Amrita Rao From The 'Last Day Of Shoot'

Vivah: Amrita Rao shared this picture. (Image courtesy: amrita_rao_insta)

Highlights Amrita Rao shared a picture from the sets of Vivah on Tuesday

"A film that continues to become the darling of the nation," she wrote

Vivah also featured Anupam Kher and Alok Nath

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's hit Vivah was released 14 years ago on this date. The film, one of director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainers, opened in theatres on November 10 in 2006. Celebrating the success of the film on social media on Tuesday, Amrita Rao posted a throwback photo from the "last day of shoot." The vintage picture also features Shahid Kapoor, Sooraj Barjatya, director Siddharth Malhotra and Vidhi Kasliwal, who was associated with Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Films for several years. Sharing the photo, Amrita Rao wrote: "A film that continues to become the darling of the nation. Thank you, Sooraj ji. There are films and then there are Rajshri Films! Rajshri Films, you continue to celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like no one else."

"I remember this day was the last day of shoot... We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala...I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya ...No one like him! I knew this was a big film but that it would reach this far in the hearts of the audience comes as a wonderful blessing," she added.

Take a look at the wonderful throwback picture of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao from the sets of Vivah here:

Vivah, a soulful film that showed the journey of a couple from engagement to marriage and aftermath, also featured Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Seema Biswas, Amrita Prakash and Samir Soni, among others.

Apart from Vivah, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao also worked together in films like Ishq Vishk, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and Shikhar.