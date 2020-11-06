Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Introduce Son Veer To Instagram: 'Hello, World'

Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (courtesy amrita_rao_insta)

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol, who welcomed a baby boy on November 1, revealed they have named him Veer. In a post on Friday, RJ Anmol introduced baby Veer to Instagram along with an adorable glimpse of the little one. Addressing fans and followers, RJ Anmol wrote: "Hello world... meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings." The new parents shared a photo of baby Veer's hands cradled in theirs. Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol got married in 2016. They announced their pregnancy with similar posts last month, when Amrita was already in her final trimester. Their baby name announcement post has been showered with congratulatory messages. Here, take a look:

Just days after Veer was born, Amrita and Anmol asked for baby name suggestions with this post. "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't have asked for a better gift. Baby name suggestions are welcome."

The day Amrita and Anmol welcomed baby Veer, the couple's spokesperson made the announcement with this statement: "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings."

On October 19, Amrita shared a photo, which revealed her baby bump, and wrote: "For you it's the 10th month... But for us, it's the 9th. Surprise surprise... Anmol and I are in our 9th month already. Too excited to share this good news with you my fans and fiends (sorry had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long) but it's true. The baby is coming soon. An exciting journey for me, Anmol and our families... thank you universe and thank you all. Keep blessing."

Amrita Rao is best known for her role in films such as Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishk, Vivah, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, among others. She was last seen in 2019 movie Thackeray.