Good To See Amrita Rao After A Long Time

Amrita Rao looks extremely beautiful in the new pictures shared by her on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 17, 2018 14:08 IST
Amrita Rao shared this picture (Image courtesy: amrita_rao_insta)

  1. "You are a stunner," a user commented on her picture
  2. "You should still do acting in Bollywood," read a comment
  3. Amrita is married to RJ Anmol
Actress Amrita Rao, best-known for films like Main Hoon Na and Vivah, looks extremely beautiful in the new pictures shared by her on Instagram. Amrita, 36, is dressed for an event in Gwalior, as revealed by her, and wears a powder grey-coloured outfit by Ridhima Bhasin. She has paired her dress with matching silver earrings and a red lip colour. (Good to see you, Amrita Rao). "You are a stunner," "Looking so gorgeous," are the comments posted on Amrita's picture. A section of people also suggested her to make a comeback in Bollywood. "You should still do acting in Bollywood," a comment read.

Here are Amrita Rao's pictures. (Swipe right to see more).
 


Amrita Rao married Anmol, a Radio Jockey, in May 2016, after dating for seven years. Anmol announced his marriage on social media with a picture of himself with Amrita and wrote, "Interview that started 7 years back, continues. Only to get Stronger today! #JustMarried. Need your Good wishes."
 



Amrita's Instagram account offers a glimpse of what's keeping the actress busy these days. Have a look.
 
 

Apart from Main Hoon Na and Vivah, Amrita Rao, is known for her roles in films like Ishq Vishk, Welcome to Sajjanpur and Love U...Mr. Kalakaar!. 2013's Satyagraha, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ajay Devgn, was her last Hindi film.

In 2016, she made her television debut with the show Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, co-starring Deepti Naval, Zarina Wahab and Pallavi Joshi.

Amrita's younger sister Preetika is also an actress and has done TV shows like Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.
 

