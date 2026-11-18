Amitabh Bachchan has shared a light-hearted anecdote from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, recalling how he had to improvise after his trousers' belt broke during a shoot. The actor revealed that he quickly tied a drawstring (nada) to keep his trousers in place.

He wrote, "Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se nada bandh liya - 'bach gaye.'"

The post comes days after Bachchan shared a cryptic message on social media, writing "bach gaye" (survived) amid reports of an alleged plot by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target him.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deepak Singh alias Deep, in connection with the suspected conspiracy. Both men are residents of Punjab and were reportedly planning an attack outside Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

According to the police, the alleged plot to target the veteran actor may have been linked to a statement he reportedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The suspects were also allegedly planning to target a Delhi-based businessman. Investigators are probing the motive behind the conspiracy, along with the suspects' links and the instructions they may have received.

The alleged attack plot comes amid a series of bomb threats received by Bachchan over the past month. The first threatening email, received on October 23, mentioned his residence, Jalsa, and the office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Another email arrived on November 6, naming Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange as targets. It also made references to Khalistan and claimed there could be an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

On November 12, a third email reportedly named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor's office and several banks. Searches were carried out at the locations mentioned in all three threats, but nothing suspicious was found.

The Mumbai Police subsequently strengthened security outside Bachchan's Juhu residence, deploying additional personnel and putting up barricades.

Amid the heightened security, Bachchan's weekly Sunday appearance outside Jalsa also drew attention. On November 1, the actor greeted fans from behind bulletproof glass. He usually stands on a wheeled pedestal to give those gathered outside his home a better view, but this time the structure was covered with glass on three sides.

However, he returned to his usual Sunday meet-and-greet appearances without the protective glass on November 8 and November 15.