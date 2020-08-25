Amitabh Bachchan Had 'Nothing To Say On Instagram' - So He Dropped This Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy srbachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan loves social media and his "extended family" aka EF (Big B's nickname for his fans and followers) love him back. Mr Bachchan, who almost always writes about his highlights of the day on his official blog, Instagram or Twitter, sometimes has nothing to post on social media. And Big B had one such realisation last night, when he decided to share his thoughts on exactly that. "Sometimes it's prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on Insta tonight... it's not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get... but even the 1-2 lakh that you get are after all 1-2 lakh. Be grateful for small mercies," Mr Bachchan wrote in his post. On Twitter, he shared this: "Kabhi kabhi maan lena chahiye ki aaj Twitter par likhne ke liye kuchh hai nahi (Sometimes, it should be accepted that there's nothing on write on Twitter).

So, these are what Mr Bachchan posted when he actually had nothing to share on social media:

T 3637 - कभी कभी मान लेना चाहिए की आज ट्विटर पर लिखने के लिए कुछ है नहीं ! pic.twitter.com/v7RH57i7Tc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 24, 2020

The 77-year-old actor has had a change of attitude on social media - hate tweets and responses recently prompted him to hit back with a Hindi cuss phrase. Since then, Big B has not spared those posting negative and hateful comments on his entries. From replying to fans who asked him to post in Hindi to shutting down trolls speculating about advertising for the hospital he was being treated in for COVID-19, Big B has done it all like a boss in the recent past.

Big B, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, has rejoined the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, which is will host this year as well. This is what he shared from the sets recently:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. His line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund.