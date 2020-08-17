Amitabh Bachchan Cracks Film Quiz On Twitter Like A Pro. See His Epic Reply

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Mahaan. (Image courtesy: MosesSapir)

Amitabh Bachchan participated in Twitter's favourite game - Guess The Film - on Sunday night and cracked a film quiz based on one of his movies like a pro. It all started when a Twitter user posted a still from Big B's 1983 film Mahaan and asked Twitterati to guess the movie. In the film still, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a striped t-shirt and white shorts while sitting on a deck chair and enjoying a drink. Reacting to the user's tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared that the aforementioned sequence of the film was shot in Kathmandu, Nepal and wrote: "I shall tell you... 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu, Nepal."

Read the actor's epic reply here:

I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, loves to engage his fans on Twitter with fun and thought-provoking tweets. The reason we are saying this is because he shared a similar picture from the aforementioned film with a witty caption earlier. In April, when Mahaan clocked 37 years, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo of his from the sets of the film and wrote: "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta. Unlike all the other youngGEN. He said: 'Because you can't put up a pic in a bikini!' And suddenly this one popped up... not quite a bikini... It's more "bhara hua kini" from my film Mahaan. Triple role... and today 37th year of its release!" Mahaan released on April 29.

Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 11 and he shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on the same day. After a 23-day stay in the hospital, he was discharged on August 2.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Prime Video in June. He co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The senior actor will next be seen in a couple of films such as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.