Amitabh Bachchan Wins The Internet With, Umm, 'Bikini Pic.' Everyone Else Can Go Home

Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts are never not interesting! You won't believe what he shared! The 77-year-old megastar, in a recent Instagram post, revealed he was told that the trick to increasing "numbers on Instagram" is to post bikini photos. Unable to do that, Big B was thinking of an alternative option when he chanced upon a throwback photo of his from the sets of his 1983 film Mahaan. No, Big B isn't sporting a bikini in the photo but what he can be seen wearing was best described in his words like this: "Bhara hua kini". Mr Bachchan shared a collage in his signature style, which also served as an anniversary post for the film Mahaan. "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta. Unlike all the other youngGEN. He said: 'Because you can't put up a pic in a bikini!' And suddenly this one popped up... not quite a bikini... It's more "bhara hua kini" from my film Mahaan. Triple role... and today 37th year of its release!"

Can you believe Big B just did that? Well, we can. Because he's done that before also. Last year, he posted a throwback photo of himself in swim trunks and a tee from one of his trips to Mauritius and later told Shah Rukh Khan in an interview: "I made a huge mistake by posting the photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took this photo with me. He recently sent me the photo to introduce himself to me. I posted it but only of myself and not him because I didn't want him to get any limelight. Photo daalne ke baad mujhe badi gaali padi (I got reprimanded after posting the photo)."

Here's throwback to when even the fish in the sea didn't approve of Big B's outfit:

T 3076 - ..... the beachcomber in Mauritius .. my first visit .. in a delegation .. what a moment .. unforgettable !! ... moments later after this picture went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don't know the name.. guess it didn't approve my outfit .. !! pic.twitter.com/KmkyMhoHw0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2019

Umm... just want to say we want to be like Big B too! Looking forward to more such bikini photo alternatives from him.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of impressive films lined-up apart from the frequent adverts he features in. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies.