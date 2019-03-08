'Made A Huge Mistake': Amitabh Bachchan On Posting Old Pic In Swimming Trunks

Amitabh Bachchan had shared this picture in January (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was at his candid best when he was recently interviewed by Shah Rukh Khan as a part of a promotional video for Badla, which released today. In the 10-minute long video, Big B was asked about his Twitter posts and guess what came up? Remember Amitabh Bachchan's social media post in which he shared an old photo of himself in swimming trunks and tee from Mauritius? Big B said he feels it was "huge mistake" on his part to post it. In the video uploaded on YouTube, the 76-year-old superstar was quoted as saying, "I made a huge mistake by posting the photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took this photo with me."

"He recently sent me the photo to introduce himself to me," Big B added. To which, Shah Rukh hilariously replied, "Toh aapne daal di photo?" "I posted it but only of myself and not him because I didn't want him to get any limelight. Photo daalne ke baad mujhe badi gaali padi," Big B quipped.

Here's the photo we are talking about. Big B had posted it with this caption: "The beachcomber in Mauritius... My first visit in a delegation. What a moment, unforgettable! Moments later after this picture, went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings... Don't know the name... Guess it didn't approve my outfit." On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared it in two sets.

T 3076 - ..... the beachcomber in Mauritius .. my first visit .. in a delegation .. what a moment .. unforgettable !! ... moments later after this picture went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don't know the name.. guess it didn't approve my outfit .. !! pic.twitter.com/KmkyMhoHw0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2019

Meanwhile watch the 'unplugged' video here.

Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Taapsee Pannu co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan.