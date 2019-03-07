Ahead of Badla's Release, Taapsee Pannu Writes A Special Note For Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu photographed with Amitabh Bachchan. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Ahead of her film's release, Taapsee Pannu wrote an extensive note for her Badla co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Taapsee shared a picture of herself along with Big B on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. The Judwaa 2 actress, who has earlier shared screen space with Mr Bachchan in the 2016 courtroom drama Pink, wrote: "And we just walked from one film to the other.... With a smile on our face and belief in our heart that we shall be successful in creating magic again.... With just a few hours to go I can only hope n wish you all enjoy the film as much as we had fun shooting it. Badla releasing tomorrow."

Mr Bachchan has not reacted to Taapsee's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for his response. Meanwhile, check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Taapsee, who plays the lead role in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film, often shared behind-the-scene pictures along with Big B on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself along with Big Ba and she captioned it: "Trying to convince him for a hattrick looks like."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Taapsee also posted pictures of herself along with film's director Sujoy Ghosh. Here are some more pictures from Taapsee's Badla diaries.

Badlahas been produced under Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Amrita Singh, Denzil Smith and Manav Kaul in key roles and it will open in theaters on Friday.