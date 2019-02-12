Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Riveting Thriller Won't Let You Blink

Badla Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in film stills. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu earlier co-starred in Pink Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer in Badla Taapsee's character is accused of murder

Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, appears to be an intriguing murder mystery going by the trailer, which hit the Internet on Tuesday. Director Sujoy Ghosh, writer and director of thrillers like the Kahaani series and Ahalya, is back in his comfort zone and that could be one of the best things about the film. Taapsee Pannu's character is accused of murdering her paramour. Lawyer Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), who is known for not having lost a single case in his 40-year-long career, appears to have come to her rescue. After listening to the story, Mr Gupta raises three question which stumps Taapsee, who can only say that she's being framed for the murder. Is she telling the truth?

Watch the trailer of Badla here:

Badla is Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's second film together. They were earlier seen in National Award-winning film Pink, in which Mr Bachchan played Taapsee's lawyer. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also played the lead role in Sujoy Ghosh-produced Te3n, which was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Badla is produced by Gauri Khan through Red Chillies Entertainment and it will open in cinemas on March 8. The film also features Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh.

Apart from Badla, Taapsee Pannu has Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh and Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. She was last seen in Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan.

As for Amitabh Bachchan, the 75-year-old actor is currently filming Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar.