Badla: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Gets A Release Date

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu worked together in PINK

Highlights Badla will release on March 8, 2019 The film went on floors last month "This will kickstart my 2019," wrote Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Badla finally has a release date. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed film will hit the screens on March 8, 2019. Director of Badla and Taapsee shared the release date of the film on their respective Twitter handles. "This will kickstart my 2019," wrote Taapsee Pannu while Director Sujoy Ghosh's post read, "Badla releases March 8, 2019. Do come. It'll be a lot of fun." The film went on floors last month and has been shot extensively in London and Scotland. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has co-produced Mr Ghosh's upcoming film, which is a crime thriller. The makers have not yet revealed anything about the film's plot.

Badla is Amitabh Bachchan's second collaboration with actress Taapsee Pannu. The actors have worked together in 2016's PINK. Taapsee, who is excited to share the screen with her PINK co-actor yet again told news agency IANS: "When you are in safe hands of a brilliant filmmaker and an ace co-actor there is nothing to fear."

Taapsee in an interview IANS had revealed that her upcoming film Badla will be a thriller and that she is going to explore a "new side" of herself with this character. "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most," IANS quoted Taapsee as saying.

Amitabh Bachchan was in Glasgow last month shooting for Badla where he revealed how the film was a saviour. "Confined. Conscious and content. Until, the film releases. This is the life of creativity. Badla moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour," the actor tweeted. Before Badla, Amitabh Bachchan was working on Brahmastra for which he had to undergo prosthetic make-up trials.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared two photos of himself, in what appears to be his look from Badla). Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The first part of the fantasy trilogy is expected to release in August next year.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shaad Ali-directed sports biopic Soorma. The actress is currently gearing for the release of courtroom drama Mulk, which also stars Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Neena Gupta.