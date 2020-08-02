Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For COVID

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital today after testing negative for COVID-19, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan announced on Twitter. The 77-year-old actor and his son announced on July 11 that they had positive for the virus and had been admitted in the hospital.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

???????? my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. ???????? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

The Bollywood superstar has been discharged from the hospital after a 23-day stay.

In another tweet, Abhishek Bachchan said he was still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

"I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he tweeted.

Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, was discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19