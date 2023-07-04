Ameesha Patel On That Bipasha Basu-Lara Dutta Controversy On Koffee With Karan

Ameesha Patel shared this image. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited filmGadar 2. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also stars Sunny Deol. The Anil Sharma directorial will release on August 11. Of course, Ameesha Patel is busy with promotional events. During one of her interviews, the actress has spoken about her journey in the film industry and her equation with her colleagues. The actress also addressed the old controversy involving her, Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu. Recalling the incident, Ameesha Patel told Bollywood Hungama, “The thing is that Lara [Dutta] and Bipasha [Basu] were on Koffee with Karan [Season 1, Episode 9] and apparently they spoke some things that were not very complimentary about me. I don't know why because I had done an entire world tour with Bipasha and we got along well. I was totally civil to her. I had also done a film with Lara called Elaan with her and I was very polite to her throughout the filming.” For those of you who don't know, Ameesha Patel, after watching Bipasha Basu's film Jism, had said that she would never get permission to do such a role from her family, especially her grandmother.

When Karan Johar asked Bipasha Basu about it on Koffee with Karan, she said that Ameesha [Patel] "is too petite, too small to carry, her whole frame is wrong.” Bipasha added, “To be a woman, like the total package, not just your bodily, you have to have a very strong personality. She would not fit in Jism.” Lara Dutta also shared her take on the issue. She had said, “The girl [Ameesha Patel] is dealing with more than enough in her life to really think or talk about anyone else”. Jism, starring Bipasha and John Abraham in lead roles, released in 2003. It created a lot of buzz back then.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Ameesha Patel also spoke about the time when Karan Johar walked up to her and narrated the whole Koffee With Karan episode. “So, Karan came to me and asked me in his typical Karan style ‘So Ameesha, you know, that Bipasha and Lara came on the show and said this about you on it. And what are you going to say when you come on the show next week?' And I said ‘nothing. I have nothing to say I'm gonna say no comment. Person has a view. They have a view I have none.' So he was like, ‘Oh, your typical Polish South Bombay manners'. I said, ‘Yeah, because that's me'.”

Ameesha Patel will reprise the role of Sakina in Gadar 2. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur.