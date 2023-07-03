Ameesha Patel Alleges Mismanagement On Gadar 2 Set. 'False,' Replies Crew Member

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel, who is all set to reprise her iconic role Sakinain Gadar 2,has spoken about the “mismanagement” on the sets of the film. The actress, in a series of tweets, has addressed queries regarding the dues not being paid to make-up artists and costume designers by Anil Sharma Productions. She tweeted, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. Yes, they did not.” Ameesha added, “But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.”

There were certain queries that many technicians like make up artists,costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!Yes they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Ameesha Patel, in a follow-up tweet, said that the “food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded.”

Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded ! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA… — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Ameesha Patel's posts have created a lot of buzz on social media. Replying to the tweet, a person, who claimed that he is the “line producer” for the film, said, “All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project.”

As the line producer for the much-anticipated film Gadar 2, slated for shooting in Chandigarh, I can be reached at +919417161344. All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project — Mohan Singh (@MohanSingh29562) July 2, 2023

A user felt that “loyalty is missed as usual.”

Loyalty is missed as usual,,, — Gaurav Sharma (@GauravS73913227) July 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a fan was not happy with Ameesha Patel's revelations. He said, “The biggest blockbuster of your career was Gadar by Anil Sharma... I think it's time for you to acknowledge and be grateful to him for helping you to revive your career.”

The biggest blockbuster of your career was Gadar by @Anilsharma_dir ji ... I think it's time for u acknowledge and be grateful to him in helping u to revive ur career ..#Gadar2 — Manuj Sharma (@manujsharma18) July 1, 2023

“You are not professional, these issues should be sorted on a personal level not on Twitter,” read a comment.

You are not professional these issues should be sorted on a personal level not on twitter. — dalbir (@dalbir79823391) June 30, 2023

Another user, who claimed that he is part of Gadar 2's production, rejected Ameesha Patel's claims. He said, “This is false, everybody got the payment because I am also part of the production..she is spreading the wrong messages. Because she is playing a character role in Gadar2, she is not the heroine. Heroine is Simrat Kaur, star of the future.”

This is false everybody got the payment because I am also the part of the production..she is spreading wrong messages. Because she is playing character role in Gadar2, she is not the heroine. Heroine is Simrat Kaur, star of future. — shashank prajapati (@Shashankactor7) June 30, 2023

A few said that Ameesha Patel is spreading “fake news”.

This is fake news, itz not True, Please Delete this post fast Madam. — kushal singh (@kushals27732626) June 30, 2023

The tweets come days after Ameesha Patel leaked a spoiler from Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. In the still, shared by the actress on Twitter, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh is seen praying at what looks like a graveyard. Addressing all her fans who were “concerned” about the scene, she said, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of you have been concerned and worried with this shot from Gadar 2 thinking it's Sakina who is dead !! Well, it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not Sakina !! So pls don't WORRY !! Love you, all.”

Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it's SAKINA who is dead !! Well it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not SAKINA !! So pls don't WORRY !! ????????????love u all pic.twitter.com/5OLl3ikpZv — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

A few couldn't believe that Ameesha Patel just gave a “spoiler”

Spoiler de diya ma'am aapne! — siddharth yadav (@sidweiser_) June 30, 2023

Another added, “I was eager to watch Gadar 2 as I thought Sakina's character will be chopped in the first few minutes itself, but cancelling my plan as I can't bear your choking overacting on the big screen.”

​​

I was eager to watch #Gadar2 as i thought sakina's character will be chopped in the first few minutes itself, but cancelling my plan as i can't bear your choking overacting on the big screen. — DEEPAKK KAPRAWAN (@_deepakk04) June 30, 2023

A person said, “Slow claps for Ameesha Patel. It is a very good attempt to get attention on social media.”

Slow claps for @ameesha_patel ???????? very good attempt to get attention on social media???????????? — gudiya (@Gudiya12_3) June 30, 2023

A few said that they are not “going to watch the film.”

Thnks u so much for telling us the spoiler. U have saved our money for not going to watch the movie — Arpit chaudhary (@AbhayRatho59687) July 1, 2023

The film is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur are also part of the film. Gadar 2 will open to theatres on August 11.