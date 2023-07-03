Ameesha Patel Alleges Mismanagement On Gadar 2 Set. "False," Replies Crew Member

Ameesha Patel, who is all set to reprise her iconic role Sakinain Gadar 2,has spoken about the “mismanagement” on the sets of the film. The actress, in a series of tweets, has addressed queries regarding the dues not being paid to make-up artists and costume designers by Anil Sharma Productions. She tweeted, “There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions. Yes, they did not.” Ameesha added, “But Zee Studios stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company.”

Ameesha Patel, in a follow-up tweet, said that the “food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded.”

Ameesha Patel's posts have created a lot of buzz on social media. Replying to the tweet, a person, who claimed that he is the “line producer” for the film, said, “All the movie expenses have been personally handled by me, leaving no outstanding balance. We are delighted to be a part of this exciting project.”

A user felt that “loyalty is missed as usual.”

Meanwhile, a fan was not happy with Ameesha Patel's revelations. He said, “The biggest blockbuster of your career was Gadar by Anil Sharma... I think it's time for you to acknowledge and be grateful to him for helping you to revive your career.”

“You are not professional, these issues should be sorted on a personal level not on Twitter,” read a comment.

Another user, who claimed that he is part of Gadar 2's production, rejected Ameesha Patel's claims. He said, “This is false, everybody got the payment because I am also part of the production..she is spreading the wrong messages. Because she is playing a character role in Gadar2, she is not the heroine. Heroine is Simrat Kaur, star of the future.”

A few said that Ameesha Patel is spreading “fake news”.

The tweets come days after Ameesha Patel leaked a spoiler from Gadar 2, which also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. In the still, shared by the actress on Twitter, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh is seen praying at what looks like a graveyard. Addressing all her fans who were “concerned” about the scene, she said, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of you have been concerned and worried with this shot from Gadar 2 thinking it's Sakina who is dead !! Well, it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not Sakina !! So pls don't WORRY !! Love you, all.”

A few couldn't believe that  Ameesha Patel just gave a “spoiler”

Another added, “I was eager to watch Gadar 2 as I thought Sakina's character will be chopped in the first few minutes itself, but cancelling my plan as I can't bear your choking overacting on the big screen.”

A person said, “Slow claps for Ameesha Patel. It is a very good attempt to get attention on social media.”

A few said that they are not “going to watch the film.”

The film is a sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur are also part of the film. Gadar 2 will open to theatres on August 11.

