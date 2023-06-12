Gadar 2 Teaser: The Return Of Sunny Deol's Iconic Tara Singh

Still from the trailer of Gadar. (courtesy: ZeeStudiosOfficial)

Sunny Deol fans, rejoice! The actor's much-awaited action drama Gadar 2 is back. The sequel to the superhit 2001 film has Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh. If the film's teaser – which dropped on Monday – is anything to go by, things are only going to get bigger and better. The teaser is set in 1971 and has a woman's voiceover saying, “Damaad hai woh Pakistan ka. Use naariyal do, teeka lagao. Warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore le jaaega (He's the son-in-law of Pakistan. Give him a grand welcome. Anoint him. Or this time he will hijack Lahore).” The screen then cuts to Tara Singh getting off a bus in Lahore to face a crowd chanting anti-India slogans.

Gadar 2 will feature Ameesha Patel alongside Sunny Deol. The actress will reprise her role of Sakeena in the sequel. The film has been directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Moviez.

Take a look at the teaser here:

For the unversed, the first film, Gadar, was set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition and revolved around the love story between India's Tara Singh and Pakistan's Sakeena. Speaking about the film Sunny Deol said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

Earlier, Ameesha Patel shared some images from the sets of the film with the caption, “Gadar 2 shoot mode. Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (me) in deep conversations… Any guesses what we are talking about?”

In addition to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film will also star Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur. Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11.