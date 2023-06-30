Gadar 2: Yes, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Will Be Recreated For Sequel

Sunny Deol in Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. (courtesy: YouTube)

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar, is releasing in theatres in August and fans are waiting for any and all updates about the film. The film has Sunny Deol returning as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. Now, after recreating the Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa song from the first movie for Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma has shared that another iconic song will be making a reappearance in the sequel.In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said that Main Nikla Gaddi Leke will be recreated in Gadar 2. He was quoted as saying, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. [It is common for folk songs to be recreated for films but in this case, a film song is being used as a folk song in many parts of the country. In Rajasthan, you can hear the song in every nook and corner]. It's a big achievement of Uttam Singh [composer] and Anand Bakshi [lyricist].”

He said that composer Mithoon has created another version for the sequel and “sound and music used in it is quite modern and young”. Anil Sharma said, “Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain. [When you see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, you will take a walk down the memory lane].”

Dedicating the song to the public, he said, “Yeh gaana mera nahi hai, yeh public ka gaana hai, aur public isse enjoy kar rahi hai [This is not my song. This is public's song and they are only enjoying it].”

Take a look at the original Main Nikla Gaddi Leke track from Gadar:

Meanwhile, here's the official video of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa that was recreated for Gadar 2:

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film shows that the sequel is set in 1971. The clip begins with a woman's voiceover. The dialogue says: “Damaad hai woh Pakistan ka. Use naariyal do, teeka lagao. Warna iss baar woh dahej mein Lahore le jaaega [He's the son-in-law of Pakistan. Give him a grand welcome. Anoint him. Or this time he will hijack Lahore].” The screen then cuts to Tara Singh getting off a bus in Lahore to face a crowd chanting anti-India slogans.

For the unversed, the first film was set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

In addition to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 will also star Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, and Simrat Kaur. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.